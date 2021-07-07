Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 109,290 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

