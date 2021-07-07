Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after buying an additional 1,332,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after buying an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

