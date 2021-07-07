Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase Sells 1,499 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.
Slack Technologies Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
