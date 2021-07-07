Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is Sculptor Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 319.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.73% of Slack Technologies worth $404,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 43,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,866. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.