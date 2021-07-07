Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Sleep Number worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sleep Number by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sleep Number by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number stock opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

