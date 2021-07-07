SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.21. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.