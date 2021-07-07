SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

SMART Global stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SMART Global by 214.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

