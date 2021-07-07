Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

SND opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

