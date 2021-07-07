SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWYUF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 14,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

