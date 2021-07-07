SmartKey (SKEY) Market Cap Reaches $25.46 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

