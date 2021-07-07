Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 167,224 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

