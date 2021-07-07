Smoothy Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $433,137.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00129844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00167776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,470.60 or 1.00161963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.86 or 0.00978129 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

