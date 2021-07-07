SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.15.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$32.48. The company had a trading volume of 201,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

