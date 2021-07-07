Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

