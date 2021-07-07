SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.33 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

