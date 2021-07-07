Soverain (SOVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,590.07

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00280184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain (SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

