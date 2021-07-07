SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 69,393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

