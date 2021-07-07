Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £103.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £103.59 ($135.33).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX traded up GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday, reaching £140.75 ($183.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 9,766 ($127.59) and a twelve month high of £140.95 ($184.15). The firm has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of £324.91.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.