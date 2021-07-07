Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

