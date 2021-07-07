Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,200,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $491,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.