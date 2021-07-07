SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.170-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. SPX has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

