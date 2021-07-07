Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.85.
Squarespace stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
