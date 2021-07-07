Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.85.

Squarespace stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

