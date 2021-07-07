Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Standex International worth $24,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

