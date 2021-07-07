State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 1,178,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.