Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 102,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

