Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Up 3.8%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.75 and last traded at $60.43. Approximately 7,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,110,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 583,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

