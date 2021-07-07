STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.88

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 23177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

