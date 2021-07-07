Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,535 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

