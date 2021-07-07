Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 99,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.