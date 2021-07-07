Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 100.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,936 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 256,589 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,833,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,068,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 297,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

