Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.09 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,933 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.