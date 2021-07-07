Stephens Inc. AR Has $6.88 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

