Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.57 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.