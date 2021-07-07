Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,806 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

