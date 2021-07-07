Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $819.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

