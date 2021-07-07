Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.52 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

