Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $34,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

CERN stock opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

