Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $38,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $604.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $593.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

