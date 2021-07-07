Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $766.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

