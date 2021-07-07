Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 206,361 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,361 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Angi worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $44,128,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 850,347 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,275.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

