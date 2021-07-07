Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MELI opened at $1,553.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,435.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

