StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price Up 3%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 5,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 488,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

