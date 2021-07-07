Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $251.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,917,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. 151,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,989. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

