Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

