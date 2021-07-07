Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,740 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $335,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10.

