Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.20 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,143,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

