Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

