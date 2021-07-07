Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 171 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

