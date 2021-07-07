Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 29,899 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

