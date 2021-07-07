Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

