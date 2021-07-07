Stifel Financial Corp Sells 971 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of ZEN opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.78.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,459 shares of company stock worth $26,921,715 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

